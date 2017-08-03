Siouxland man reaches blood donation milestone - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland man reaches blood donation milestone

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

An area man has been helping those in need of blood for forty years and reached a special milestone Thursday.

Timothy Baird has been giving blood since 1977. Even after all that time, he remembers the first time distinctly.

"We were off the coast of the Philippines and the Philippines had a typhoon go through and they needed donors. So they asked the military if we'd give blood and that was the first time I gave blood," said Baird.

That wasn't the only time while he was with the Marine Corps that blood was needed. One instance involved a crew mate.

"There was an accident where a person got blown off the ship. The jet wash threw him over the ship and busted his spleen. I was doing a direct intravenous while they were trying to repair it," said Baird.

Baird's military career has ended but he hasn't retired from donating blood. In fact, he is just as active as ever, donating once every month.

Thursday's donation put Baird at 19 gallons of blood given.

"It saves lives. That's the bottom line. That's why I give," said Baird.

He knows this from personal experience.

"I have a granddaughter that was premature and she took a lot of blood. I see what it does," said Baird.

For anyone who is on the fence about donating, Baird has one thing to say.

"It doesn't take much time. There's no reason not to."

