LAKES AREA NEWS: Okoboji Bible Conference begins this weekend

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV/KUOO) -

The challenges major cities face, today, will be discussed at a well known Iowa Great Lakes event this weekend. 

The 83rd Okoboji Bible Conference starts Saturday, and runs through next week, on the grounds on Broadway Street in Arnolds Park. 

Organizer Rick Porter says this year's theme is "embrace his world". He says the week will feature several keynote speakers from around the country talking about challenges major cities are facing when it comes to crime, drugs and gangs. "A fellow from Omaha who works in north Omaha in some tough communities, just loving people, Ron Dotzler is coming," said Porter. "Two fellows from New York, Calvin Walker and Ron Walborn, both have worked in the city of New York City; some Chicagoans and some local folks as well, so it's quite a blend of people coming to talk about embracing God's world."

Porter adds a number of Christian musicians will also be performing throughout the week.

