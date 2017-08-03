Suspect charged after carjacking sparked high-speed chase throug - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Suspect charged after carjacking sparked high-speed chase through several Siouxland states

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Police have charged the suspect, they say, stole a car in South Sioux City, Nebraska, and led them on a high-speed chase through two other Siouxland states, Wednesday night.

39-year-old Brent Marlon Smith faces five charges, including 2nd-degree theft, for the strong arm robbery of the car involved in the case.

From South Sioux City, investigators say Smith drove to Sioux City where police spotted him a West 1st and Perry Streets.

The chase, through residential streets, topped 100 miles per hour as Smith made his way into North Sioux City, South Dakota.

The chase ended on Broken Kettle Road when Smith got boxed in by police. He surrendered.

