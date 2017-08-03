Miss Nebraska visits 185th ARW

The 185th Air Refueling Wing had a special visitor today.

Miss Nebraska Allison Tiejen made the journey to Sioux City to tour the 185th.

Tiejen was able to see inside of a plane being remodeled.

She also had the chance to meet with the airmen at the 185th.

Miss Nebraska's stop is all part of a cause she holds near and dear to her heart.

She's an advocate for veterans and active service members.

"For me this is something special because this deals a lot with my platform. My platform style 'United We Stand: Honoring Our Military' and as Miss Nebraska I want to do just that. I want to honor the men and women who have served our country, who have put their lives on the line so that we enjoy those freedoms that we may take for granted every single day" says Miss Nebraska, Allison Tiejen.

Miss Nebraska stopped at the Dakota Thurston County Fair Parade after her time spent at the 185th Air Refueling Wing.