Two Siouxland organizations join to raise money for local charity

One Siouxland Charity received 20 thousand dollars, thanks to two groups coming together to make a difference.

The 100 + Women Who Care and the 100+ Men Who Care Siouxland Chapters

joined forces for a single cause- donating 20,000 dollars to a single charity .

Members of the two organizations placed their votes for area non-profits in need.

Three groups were randomly selected, and the crowd got to vote out of the three.

"So, our group is all about raising awareness, raising money for non-profits in the area. So, this is our first chance to have a joint meeting with the women's group and so, the more people the more money we raise. And, that's really our goal; to make a huge impact for non-profits here" says Chris Liberto, Board of Directors for 100 + Men Who Care, Siouxland chapter.

The group selected was The Children's Miracle Network.

They were nominated by a member of the 100 + Women Who Care group.

"It's just an organization that a lot of families maybe don't realize they're going to need until they have a child that has special needs and it's just a special organization for our community and I think it's good that we have those services available for Siouxland families" says Heather Hennings, who nominated Children's Miracle Network.

The event was the first of it's kind, but both organizations say they hope to continue this event annually.