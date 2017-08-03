Warner is first native Iowan in Pro Football Hall of Fame - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Warner is first native Iowan in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Kurt Warner will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. Kurt Warner will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.
CANTON, Ohio (KTIV) -

For the first time, an Iowa native will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Kurt Warner is one of seven inductees this year. The QB starred through 12 pro seasons, but it all started in Iowa.

After playing at Cedar Rapids Regis in high school, Warner played for Northern Iowa in college and the later the Iowa Barnstormers in the Arena League.

Warner spent his first three year at UNI riding the bench before getting to start as a senior. He went undrafted, but after playing in Europe, he landed in the NFL, where he led the Rams to a Super Bowl win. He also took the Cardinals to their only Super Bowl appearance.

It was a long road, but it led to Canton.

"The quickest way between two points is a straight line, and for the longest I wanted that straight line journey. I wanted the scholarship to college and playing in college, and drafted number one and play 15 years with one team and get to the Hall. And when it's all said and done, I'm look back and I go, I'm so glad my path was so crooked, because I covered so much ground."

Warner was named the NFL MVP twice. The Hall of Fame ceremonies are Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.