Warner is first native Iowan in Pro Football Hall of Fame

For the first time, an Iowa native will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Kurt Warner is one of seven inductees this year. The QB starred through 12 pro seasons, but it all started in Iowa.

After playing at Cedar Rapids Regis in high school, Warner played for Northern Iowa in college and the later the Iowa Barnstormers in the Arena League.

Warner spent his first three year at UNI riding the bench before getting to start as a senior. He went undrafted, but after playing in Europe, he landed in the NFL, where he led the Rams to a Super Bowl win. He also took the Cardinals to their only Super Bowl appearance.

It was a long road, but it led to Canton.

"The quickest way between two points is a straight line, and for the longest I wanted that straight line journey. I wanted the scholarship to college and playing in college, and drafted number one and play 15 years with one team and get to the Hall. And when it's all said and done, I'm look back and I go, I'm so glad my path was so crooked, because I covered so much ground."

Warner was named the NFL MVP twice. The Hall of Fame ceremonies are Saturday.