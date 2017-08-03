Explorers rally in ninth inning to end five-game skid - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Explorers five-game losing streak is over after a 5-4 win over Wichita on Thursday night. The X's scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to earn the victory.

The Wingnuts, who lead the South Division, scored two runs in the eighth inning and one more in the ninth to overcome a 2-1 X's lead.

Sioux City (34-36) tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Michael Lang. The X's grabbed their first lead of the game in the sixth inning on an RBI triple from Tanner Vavra that brought home Lang. Lang had an RBI double in the ninth to cut the deficit to one run.

Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Tony Campana delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded to provide the game winning runs.

X's starter Kramer Sneed got a no-decision despite giving up just one run over seven innings of work. The lefty from North Carolina struck out five and walked three, scattering six hits.

The four-game series continues on Friday at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

