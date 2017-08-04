Siouxland blood donor gives the gift of life for 40-years

A Siouxland man has been rolling up his sleeve, to give the gift of life, for forty years.

Timothy Baird vividly remembers the first time he donated blood. "We were off the coast of the Philippines and the Philippines had a typhoon go through and they needed donors," said Baird. "So they asked the military if we'd give blood and that was the first time I gave blood."

That wasn't the only time, while he was with the Marine Corps, that blood was needed. One instance involved a crewmate. "There was an accident where a person got blown off the ship," said Baird. "The jetwash threw him over the ship and busted his spleen. I was doing a direct intravenous while they were trying to repair it."

Baird's military career has ended but he hasn't retired from donating blood. In fact, he is just as active as ever, donating once every month. Thursday's donation put Baird at 19 gallons of blood given. "It saves lives," Baird said. "That's the bottom line. That's why I give."

Baird knows this from personal experience. "I have a granddaughter that was premature and she took a lot of blood. I see what it does." said Baird. "It doesn't take much time. There's no reason not to."