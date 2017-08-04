Teen arrested for Perry Way burglary linked to Leeds burglaries

Police say a Sioux City teen arrested for a Perry Way burglary on Thursday is linked to several burglaries in the Leeds area.

Nineteen-year old Jeremy Mahaney was arrested on First Degree Burglary, two counts of Second Degree Burglary, Third Degree Theft, and Operating without Owner's Consent.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $22,000 bond.

Police were called to 4534 Perry Way early Thursday morning for a report of a burglary.

Police Mahaney and another suspect were removing items from the home when the owner confronted them.

An altercation between the three left the homeowner with a concussion and possibly two broken bones.

Police are still searching fro the second suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.