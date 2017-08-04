'Persons of interest' located in chase, deputy injury

Sioux Falls police say they've found the "persons of interest" suspected of leading officers on a chase from Iowa to South Dakota and injuring a sheriff's deputy.



Police were expected to provide further details at a briefing Friday.



Officers believe two men were involved in stealing a pickup truck in Lyon County, Iowa where they crashed into a sheriff's squad car and injured a deputy.



Authorities pursued the vehicle across Iowa and into South Dakota where a search Wednesday was focused on Sioux Falls. Officers later found the vehicle near the Big Sioux River.



Officers from Sioux Falls, the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol used a drone and an all-terrain vehicle in the search, but couldn't find the suspects at the time.

