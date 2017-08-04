Back to school technology

Parents across America are preparing for their kids to hit the books at college this year, and technology is their top priority.

Carrying computers around campus will be easier this year with new lightweight models from Apple, Microsoft, and Lenovo.

"One of the least expensive things, that's still pretty useful, is Apple's just current regular old iPad," says Dan Ackerman of CNET.

Experts recommend that you check with the school's I.T. department for specific tech requirements.