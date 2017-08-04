29th newborn turned over to state under Iowa safe haven law - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

29th newborn turned over to state under Iowa safe haven law

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Authorities say another newborn has been turned over to state custody under Iowa's safe haven law.
   
The Iowa Human Services Department said in a news release Friday the child was born July 25 and released to state custody. The department didn't say where the birth took place.
   
The department says it's the 29th time the law has been used to protect the welfare of an infant since the law was approved following a 2001 case in which a teenage mother in eastern Iowa killed her home-delivered newborn.
   
The law lets parents hand over custody of babies up to 14 days old without fear of prosecution. 

Iowa DHS said infants who are safe haven babies are placed with currently-approved foster or adoptive families. If you are interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent, please visit https://www.iowakidsnet.com/

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.