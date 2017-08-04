AG REPORT: Iowa Farm Real Estate up nearly 2 percent

Iowa farm real estate has seen a nearly 2 percent increase in valuation to $8,000 an acre, this according to the U-S Department of Ag.
Of the five states in the corn belt region, the Hawkeye state is the only one to see an increase in value.
Nebraska saw a 1.7 percent decrease to just under $3,000 an acre.
The USDA's farm real estate value includes all land and buildings on farms. .
