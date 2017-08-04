AG REPORT: Iowa Farm Real Estate up nearly 2 percent - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

AG REPORT: Iowa Farm Real Estate up nearly 2 percent

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa farm real estate has seen a nearly 2 percent increase in valuation to $8,000 an acre, this according to the U-S Department of Ag. 

Of the five states in the corn belt region, the Hawkeye state is the only one to see an increase in value. 

Nebraska saw a 1.7 percent decrease to just under $3,000 an acre.

The USDA's farm real estate value includes all land and buildings on farms. .
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.