Cooler start turns into a beautiful Friday

It feels much more like early Fall to start off our day compared to early August. Temperatures will be starting off in the upper 40s and lower 50s across Siouxland but we're looking at some warming for our Friday. Highs will be topping out right around 80° later on today, under beautiful, sunny skies. High pressure then begins to move east tonight allowing for SE winds to kick back in. This is all developing out of next front that is slated to move through tomorrow. The boundary looks to move to our south to a drastic warm-up will not be taking place.

The clouds and t-showers will keep temps cool but we're only expected to rebound into the lower 70s Saturday afternoon. T-showers will be likely throughout the day with a chance still lingering into our Sunday. The middle to upper 70s return Sunday into Monday as high pressure takes back over once again. We continue to moderate into Tuesday and Wednesday as a warm front approaches. This allow for the 80s to build Tuesday through the latter half of next week. A cold front does look to move in Wednesday giving us yet another shot at some storms. This also looks to cool us down a touch heading toward Friday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer