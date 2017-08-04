Beware of fake eclipse glasses - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Beware of fake eclipse glasses

Now is the time to order special glasses to protect your eyes during the great American Solar Eclipse.

But scientists are warning -- fake glasses are flooding the market.

The American Astronomical Society says real eclipse glasses meet "ISO 12312-2" safety standards and will say so right on the label.

They should be less than three years old and you should not be able to see anything through good solar eclipse glasses, except the sun. 

If you attempt to look at the sun with solar glasses and cannot do so comfortably or see hazy images, stop using them immediately.

Sunlight has harmful ultraviolet radiation.

Dr. Omar Punjabi - Retina Specialist said, "The problem with that is if you stare directly at the sun or at an eclipse it can cause permanent damage to the eye."

NASA's website has a list of reputable eclipse glasses vendors.

