Beware of fake eclipse glasses

Now is the time to order special glasses to protect your eyes during the great American Solar Eclipse.More >>
Dr. Todd Young, Director of the Wayne State College Planetarium, will host a public Lunch and Learn session at the College Center, 1001 College Way in South Sioux City on Tuesday, August 15 from noon to 1 p.m.More >>
State agencies are making special preparations for the solar eclipse that's expected draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Nebraska.More >>
On August 21, 2017, a rare event will happen, a total solar eclipse will take place over the United States.More >>
The National Weather Service said an eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon move into alignment with each other.More >>
NASA scientists answer frequently asked questions about the upcoming solar eclipse that will take place on August 21.More >>
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory shows you how to make a pinhole camera.More >>
Cats freaking out, animals going to sleep at strange times, these are all things you may have heard will happen during an solar eclipse.
And as you know by now, we are going to get one on August 21.
