Tax Free Weekend underway in Iowa

It's that time of year when kids are preparing to head back to school.

And that means parents are preparing to empty their pockets for some needed school items.

But thanks to the Tax Free weekend, their wallets are getting some relief as they shop for their kids.

"Anything that parents would need to get their kids ready for school. OK, so anything that the price tag will be 100 dollars and then just your necessities" says Niki Buss, Store manager at Buckle.

Those necessities include things like shirts, pants, socks.

Anything a student can wear on their body.

It doesn't include things like accessories.

The two day event helps parents prep their kids for the upcoming school year.

"I think it's great for families that are getting multiple people ready for school. Paying for registrations fees, paying for sports, paying for shoes, all that kind of stuff. I think it is a great way for them to save on things their kids are going to need," says Buss.

The Tax Free weekend impacts not just parents, but area businesses as well.

They see a major spike in customers during the two day event.

"Oh, absolutely. This morning was fabulous. we had people waiting to come in so, it's been a great day and it's been fun to help everybody get their back to school things figured out," says Anne Jager, owner of Boutique 20.

A holiday preparing kids for the school year, and parents and businesses for the shopping season.

Tax free weekend starts August 4th and runs until the 5th.

https://tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday

https://tax.iowa.gov/sites/files/idr/documents/STHList_0.pdf