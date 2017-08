Sioux City will soon see it's very first Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

The fast food chain is set to open it's first location in Sioux City on Monday.

Located on Singing Hills Boulevard, Siouxlanders will get their first taste of Popeyes at Monday morning at 10:30 a.m.

It's the first of two locations set to open in Sioux City.

The other location off of Hamilton Drive is still under construction.

The Singing Hills location will have 70 employees.