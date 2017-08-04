Sioux City best host for the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Championship

It's the first year for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, NAIA, Excellence Awards and Sioux City is among those honored.

The NAIA event organizers say they know how much goes into hosting NAIA Championships so they want to make sure those working in the communities hosting and volunteering are recognized for their efforts.

Sioux City received the "Best NAIA Host" Award fore the Best Host for the Division 2 Women's Basketball Championship. They were awarded because they rolled out the red carpet, went above and beyond in all areas making sure that everyone felt comfortable, welcomed and appreciated.

"I've been to a lot of NAIA Championships, I am biased but we do a phenomenal job, it is a great experience. Very humbled and honored to receive the award here on behalf of everyone in Sioux City for this NAIA Championship," says Corey Westra, NAIA Sioux City

This excellence awards will continue in the coming years and Sioux City officials say they have their eyes on other awards and ways they can excel.