Johnson hopes to follow Warner into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Kurt Warner will be officially enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. He'll be the first native Iowan to be honored in Canton. Warner has had a big impact on other football players from Iowa.

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is from Clinton, Iowa, and like Warner, played his college football at Northern Iowa. Johnson didn't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame game, but talked about Warner's impact on his career.

Johnson, like Warner, was not highly recruited out of high school. But Johnson was a third round draft pick in 2015 and has quickly become one of the NFL's most dynamic players.

Johnson, who ran for 1,239 yards last season with 80 receptions, says seeing Warner being inducted shows him where he could end up.

"Oh it means a lot, because he's one of those guys that came from Northern Iowa," said Johnson. "We came from the same college and he's from Iowa. So it means a lot. It definitely let me know that I have a good chance, if I continue to do what I can, get better, improve, I can be there with him as well."

Johnson has developed a relationship with Warner and says they continue to talk about ways Johnson can improve.