Staying below average with rain chances this weekend

Fall-like air has taken over Siouxland and left us with pleasant conditions.



Our Friday got off to a chilly start as most of the area fell into the 40s for lows!



We recovered nicely with plenty of sunshine and got back into the 70s.



Increasing cloud cover overnight will hold our temperatures a little warmer but still below average in the low to mid 50s.



We'll have the chance for a few spotty showers especially west late and into Saturday morning.



Saturday will stay cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms redeveloping later in the day.



Severe weather looks unlikely but there could be some small hail and brief gusty winds in any storms that do form.



Some spotty showers look to stick around into our Sunday as well.



We'll clear out some by the beginning of the work week with highs remaining below average near 80 degrees.



The next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday.