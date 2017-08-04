Hard Rock and Jackson Recovery Centers partner to teach responsible gambling

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is working to keep the gambling community happy by teaching "responsible gambling."

The casino has partnered with Jackson Recovery Centers to train personnel in recognizing those who may have an addiction problem. The floor staff says they have to keep an out for over-drinkers and others not following policy and this extra precaution is being done to protect guests and themselves. Out of control gambling is an addiction similar to other addictions.

"We don't see it discriminate against people of different socio-economic status, different races, different genders, it really can effect anyone, anywhere," said JaMaine Mauer, Jackson Recovery Centers.

"They've given us the tools and the training to reach out, have a conversation to get them directed to Jackson Recovery," said Scott Knutson, Director of Security, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, contact Jackson Recovery Centers for help.