After 17 years, "Carrie Mach Golf Fundraiser" comes to an end

Child cancer rates are on the rise, according to the American Cancer Society.

One Siouxland family found a way to deal with the loss of their daughter to cancer with a memorial golf fundraising event. After 17 years the Carrie Mach Memorial golf outing is coming to an end, but not before raising hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Taking off to tee up, these golfers and supporters came in droves from eight states to support this annual golf fundraiser.

"Our Carrie taught us how to give back and so many people remember the generosity she gave to them, it is our honor to carry this on in her memory," said Carrie's Dad, Rick Mach

To date, more than 800,000 thousand dollars has been raised for cancer research, and ground breaking support programs that those far and wide come out to support.

"Rick and his family suffered a terrible tragedy 17 years ago and they turned that tragedy into something wonderful and I think the family deserves a lot of credit, said Bill Schultz, Golfer.

As they found a new way to honor their loved one over the years, they also found a meaningful way to put the program to rest.

"Carrie was 17 when she passed away, this is the 17th annual and this is 2017, We decided we would let everybody try for the hole in one prize on pole 17," continued Mach.

The family says while the golf outing is ending, her memory will live on forever.

And you can give to Camp Courage if you want to keep the legacy going.