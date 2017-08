The investigation into a fire that destroyed a three-story grocery store in Osmond, NE has ended.

The Nebraska state fire marshal determined the cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire marshal believes it was accidental in nature but the cause is undetermined.

The Tiger Town Food and Floral Center was destroyed on July 9.

The store was the only place for residents in Osmond to buy groceries.

Residents now have to travel to either Randolph or Plainview to buy groceries.