An old favorite is returning to the stage for this year's ArtSplash.

The Sioux City Art Center announced "Divas Through the Decades" will headline the entertainment line-up for ArtSplash, which will run September 2-3.

Also returning this year is "Sioux Empire Swing Kings".

ArtSplash is also beginning to sign up volunteers for the two-day festival.

For a full list of acts and more information on volunteering, visit the Sioux City Art Center's ArtSplash web page.