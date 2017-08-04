Hinrich stays close to basketball at Top Prospects Camp

This weekend, some of the Midwest's best high school basketball players are competing in Sioux Falls, at the Sanford Pentagon's Top Prospects Camp.

One of the coaches for that camp, is 36-year-old Sioux City West graduate Kirk Hinrich. While the Midwest's best basketball prospects play, Kirk Hinrich watches patiently.

"It's been a real joy for me, and in my opinion, I think it's just a great setup."

At the Top Prospects camp, Hinrich's not playing, but guiding. In fact, he's been playing a lot less lately. The 13-year NBA veteran now calls Sioux Falls home and didn't play in the league last season.

"I've really enjoyed it here," said Hinrich. "The best thing for me was just being able to spend the extra time with the family. That's the part I enjoyed most about not playing last year, is just being able to be around them all the time."

The pace of Hinrich's life has slowed considerably and he says that's okay.

"I haven't, I guess, officially retired, but the NBA's such a grind, so it was really enjoying for me."

Hinrich says the move to Sioux Falls has worked well for him and his family. And while he hasn't officially closed the book on his playing career, he says coaching isn't out of the question.

"I think I would really enjoy coaching," said Hinrich. "It just comes back to what level you want to do it at."

And the Sanford Pentagon's Top Prospects camp is a good place to start.

"They probably listen a lot better than I did at that age, so that's good. The kids worked hard, they're all eager to learn, and you can tell they're here because they want to become better basketball players. And that's exciting to me."

So while the immediate future isn't totally clear, basketball is still providing opportunities.

"I think when I'm 50 I'll still be wishing I was playing," said Hinrich. "It was a huge part of my life. I grew up loving it, and I still love it, and that's why it's great to be able to do some stuff like this."

Hinrich played for three different teams in the NBA, and has scored nearly 10,000 points in his career.