Another 9th-inning rally pushes X's past Wingnuts

Tyler Ogle hit a two-run homer in the X's 9-8 win over Wichita on Friday.

For the second straight night, the Sioux City Explorers rallied in the ninth inning to beat Wichita. LeVon Washington's double in the bottom of the ninth scored Eudor Garcia for a 9-8 win.

Sioux City (35-36) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning after the Wingnuts had scored four in the top of the first. Tyler Ogle and Garcia hit back-to-back home runs in the exciting first frame.

Wichita (43-27) scored two runs in the eighth inning and one more in the ninth to tie the game at 8-8.

Game three of the four-game series is Saturday night at 7:05 at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park.