Another 9th-inning rally pushes X's past Wingnuts

Tyler Ogle hit a two-run homer in the X's 9-8 win over Wichita on Friday.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
For the second straight night, the Sioux City Explorers rallied in the ninth inning to beat Wichita. LeVon Washington's double in the bottom of the ninth scored Eudor Garcia for a 9-8 win.
Sioux City (35-36) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning after the Wingnuts had scored four in the top of the first. Tyler Ogle and Garcia hit back-to-back home runs in the exciting first frame.
Wichita (43-27) scored two runs in the eighth inning and one more in the ninth to tie the game at 8-8.
Game three of the four-game series is Saturday night at 7:05 at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park.