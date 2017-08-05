US Marine aircraft crashes, leaving 3 missing - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

US Marine aircraft crashes, leaving 3 missing

Posted:
By Keith Bliven, News Director
SYDNEY (AP) -

 Search and rescue operations are underway for three U.S. Marines who are missing after their Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia while trying to land.

The Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said that 23 of 26 personnel aboard the aircraft have been rescued after Saturday's crash.

The MV-22 Osprey involved in the mishap was conducting regularly scheduled operations when it crashed into the water. The ship's small boats and aircraft immediately responded in the search and rescue efforts, according to the statement.

The Osprey is a tilt-rotor aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but flies like an airplane. They have been involved in a series of high-profile crashes in recent years.

The aircraft was in Australia for a joint military training exercise held by the U.S. and Australia last month.

