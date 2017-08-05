Six people injured after two-vehicle accident in Dakota County, NE

Six people were sent to Sioux City hospitals after a two-vehicle accident in Dakota County, Nebraska late Friday night.

35-year old Abdi Saeed, 35-year old Abshir Ibrahim, 34-year old Connie Vanginkel, 23-year old Ahmed Hassan and an unidentified woman were take to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.

36-year old Shellie Nelson of Rosalie, Nebraska was taken to Unity Point Health-St. Luke's in Sioux City.

Conditions of the six people have not been released.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Department, the two-vehicle accident happened at Mile Marker 0 on I-219 in Dakota County a little before 11 p.m. Friday night.

The sheriff's department says a car driven by Hassan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided with the vehicle driven by Nelson.

Crews from South Sioux City, Dakota City and Homer responded.

The accident remains under investigation.