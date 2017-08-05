Dakota Thurston County Fair celebrates Kid's Day

The Dakota Thurston County Fair is in full swing.

At the fair grounds there's no stopping the fun.

Not even the rain can dampen the good time the kid's are having.

"I don't think so because there's going to be a demo derby and that might be even more fun, like mud" says 12 year old Alexandria Luedert.

Saturday marked kid's day at the fair.

The day's events revolved around children having as much fun as possible.

The morning kicked off with a weighted tractor pull for kids up to age 12.

"So far, at 11 o'clock we had a kids pedal pull start so, there's been lots of kids coming in and competing in that little event" says Cherie Conley, Treasurer of the Dakota Thurston County Fair Board.

Children's art and crafts were displayed inside the exhibition building.

And, kids were able to get their faces painted.

There were events throughout the day for children to get involved in.

"They have water games and they have the inflatables, like I said. The kids just love to come and see the animals and play the games and win prizes" says Conley.

A fair day for the kids.