Pair of NBA veterans help coach Midwest's top prospects

Sioux City West grad Kirk Hinrich's basketball career is on hold while he coaches at the Top Prospects Camp in Sioux Falls. Hinrich isn't the only NBA veteran who worked the camp this weekend.

Greg Stiemsma, a four-year NBA veteran, also coached at the Sanford Pentagon.



The camp focuses on basketball skills, but also covers off-the-court challenges, like nutrition and recruitment.



Both Hinrich and Stiemsma were happy to share their expertise with the Midwest's best high school hoopsters.

"I never had the chance to go to a top camp where they talk to you about recruitment and nutrition and hydration, and trying to get them ready for all the things that are ahead of them."

"I think it's just always a little more meaningful when kids or high school guys hear the same things their coach has been saying, from a guy like me who's been there and done it and gone through a lot of the same stuff they have," said Stiemsma.

The two-day Top Prospects Camp wrapped up Saturday with live games.