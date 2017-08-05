Iowa says preseason competition is good

The Iowa football team has put in six practices so far, four of those in pads. As with any new football season, there are many questions to be answered before the season opener, exactly four weeks away.



The Hawkeyes had a chance to answer a few of those at Saturday's Media Day.

Iowa has six offensive starters to replace, and one of the biggest question marks is still at the quarterback position.



Both Nathan Stanley and Tyler Wiegers are getting first-team reps, and the coaching staff feels good about both.



The team says competition is good at this stage of the preseason.

"The beauty of a competition is when you have two guys going back and forth, one guy makes a good play, the other guy wants to one up him," said senior wideout Matt VandeBerg. "That in return gets each one of them better, but that gets the team better because guys are just pushing forward and that's all that we can ask for."

"Tyler and I are just working hard and just trying to get better so that's all that really matters," said sophomore quarterback Nathan Stanley. "As long as we get better and we can contribute to the team, that's all that matters."

Head coach Kirk Ferentz says that it's not just the quarterback position that's inexperienced. Three defensive starters are gone, so both sides of the ball are dealing with changes.

"We're really young on the perimeter right now, both I say young slash inexperienced at the corner positions, basically safety and receivers," said Ferentz. "I would not include the running backs in that group, but quarterbacks, and that's our team in a nut shell. That's where this important work is really going to help us out."

Iowa's season opener is September 2 against Wyoming.