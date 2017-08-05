Wood Art hits the floor in Storm Lake

In Storm Lake, you can now walk on art.

From the outside it looks like your run of the mill tree service business, but once inside, it turns into Synergy Art and the wood flooring is the first piece of art, the owner, Jerry Kahl has ever created. He said his love of art and practicality are the inspirations behind the newly opened art gallery.

"The thing about the tree business is you wind up with a lot of wood and so we have a resource to make wood products out of and so I make a lot of products like wood-edge tables, furniture pieces, hardwood flooring, things like that," said Jerry Kahl, Owner, Synergy Gallery.

Saturday was the grand opening for the newly established art gallery. A total of 19 artists have works being showcased at the gallery.

"Then the farm was going to be gone and they had a special tree and they had a special tree in the yard to make something out of and that is how I got the ball rolling and it really hooked me because when you do something like that it is an emotional thing for the people you are doing it for and that kind of grabbed the heart strings and hasn't let go yet," said Artist Perry Polson.

Kahl is a self-taught wood artist, and it took 5 years to make the wood flooring.