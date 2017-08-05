Sunday similar to Saturday as fall preview continues

Saturday was cool and dreary but it brought some of us some much needed rainfall.



The thick cloud cover also worked to keep our temperatures even cooler than we have been as temperatures were stuck in the 60s to near 70 degrees; that's not far from our normal lows!



A few spotty light showers will be with us through the night and into our Sunday.



Temperatures will be a little warmer but still well below average to close the weekend.



We'll get closer to 80 degrees Monday and that's where we'll stay as we go through the work week.



The chance for some thunderstorms returns to the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday and will be with us again on Friday.



Here's hoping that some of those areas that missed out on the rain this time will get some with these chances!