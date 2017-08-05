Record cold highs in Siouxland Saturday

Our fall preview reached a new level on Saturday with cool and dreary conditions through the day.



The thick cloud cover held temperatures down across the area and some cities saw record cold maximums.



Sioux City had its coldest high ever for August 5th as the temperature stalled at 66 degrees.



The previous record was 70 degrees in 1992.



Norfolk also had a record cold high temperature as they topped out at 65 degrees.



The coldest high before Saturday in Norfolk for this date was also from 1992 when the high was 68 degrees.