Explorers bats quiet in loss to Wichita

Brennen Salgado notched two hits and two RBI, Richard Prigatano drove in two runs and Wichita beat the Explorers on Saturday, 5-1.

The Wingnuts (44-27) got a quick 3-0 lead in the second inning. Salgado found right field for a two-run triple, and Leo Vargas followed with a sacrifice fly.

The Explorers struck back in the bottom of the second. Tyler Ogle launched his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot, to bring Sioux City back within two runs.

X's starter Cody Forsythe kept Wichita quiet until the sixth inning, when Prigatano hit a sacrifice fly that made it 4-1. Forsythe gave up four runs, but only two were earned.

Ogle led the way for Sioux City (35-37), going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Joe Bennie was 2-for-4. Wichita starter Alex Boshers allowed just one run on four hits over eight innings. Boshers struck out seven.

The Explorers and Wingnuts will wrap up a four-game series on Sunday at Lewis and Clark Park. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.