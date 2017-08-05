Child dies in semi rollover crash in Harris, IA

A rollover of semi tractor-trailer Friday in Osceola county claimed a life.

The Iowa State Patrol says 35-year-old Joshua Hamrick of Spencer was driving a 2001 International semi owned by Stahly Family Farms of Lake Park. Troopers say the rig was southbound on Walnut Avenue when the front tire left the road, along with the trailer. Authorities say the tractor and trailer then slid into the ditch, and the trailer slid around the side of the semi tractor and started to roll. The rig made one complete roll coming to rest on the passenger side in the intersection of Walnut Avenue and 120th Street.

A passenger in the semi, a minor who's name hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place around 12:10 pm Friday.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Department of Transportation.