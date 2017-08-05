Portions of Siouxland get much needed rainfall Saturday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Portions of Siouxland get much needed rainfall Saturday

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
The area is dealing with varying degrees of drought but some got a little bit of help on Saturday.

Showers brought rain to parts of Siouxland especially the western half.

Creighton picked up nearly an inch of rain Saturday while Pender and Norfolk were near half an inch.

The farther east you went, though, the less rain fell.

Sioux Gateway Airport reported 0.15 inches of rain while the KTIV rain gauge only collected 0.04 inches.

Several of our Iowa cities registered a trace of rain or no rain at all.

The good news is that more showers will be possible on Sunday.

