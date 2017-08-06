UPDATE: Water main break in Dakota County, NE repaired

UPDATE:

Dakota City, NE officials say a water main break that happened in the city earlier today has now been repaired.

Officials said Dakota County Rural Water was working on a major water main break on Broadway Street in Dakota City.

Officials say all water services are back online now that the break is fixed.

The water usage restriction has been lifted by officials.

PREVIOUS:

The City of South Sioux City, NE is asking Dakota County residents to limit their water usage the next couple days.

Officials say Dakota County Rural Water is working on a major water main break in the county.

The water main break happened at the edge of Dakota City, headed west out of town.

They're asking residents to restrict their water usage Sunday and Monday until the problem is fixed, so the water tower doesn't run dry.