Teen hopes to expand drone racing world in Siouxland

For 18 year-old Nate Sydow racing drones is a passion.

But, his passion doesn't stop at racing.

The college student also builds them.

"I started off about my freshman year of high school, I started building robotics kits. And, that kind of evolved into wanting to do more. So, I started to build aerophotography drones and I saw articles online about racing and I started to build racing drones and it's just gone so far from there. It's kind of like my own little thing in life that not many other people do" says Nate Sydow, who builds and races drones.

It may seem like just a hobby for some but, it's much more for Sydow.

It started out with an interest in robotics and led to the drone racing world.

At just 18 years of age he already has two sponsors.

"Just knowing that he's out there networking with people, you know, getting to know people all over the world and all over the United States, I think it's an exciting step in the next phase of his life. what he's going to do with it, I'm not sure but, I know it will be great" says Sydow's mother, Melissa Sydow.

It's a world where younger people are excelling.

With video games pre-training a younger generation it's easy for them to catch onto the sport.

"It's really not a whole lot different than the video games we used to play. That's why some of the top pilots in the world are anywhere from 9 to 18 years old. So, it's just this reflex that we all have with our thumbs that just makes racing so natural for us" says Sydow.

Sydow hopes the sport will continue to grow, and grow right here in Siouxland.

"There's a make space in Sioux City and it's starting to, you know, get some traction, it's starting to develop a little bit and I think it would be the perfect setting to where I could set up a presentation and kind of talk to people who have no idea about drones and give them an idea of how easy it is to start and where you can go with it" says Sydow.

Using drones to help expand the minds of a younger generation