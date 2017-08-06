Sioux City bowling team hopes to strike gold at Special Olympics USA Games

The Sioux City West unified bowling team will compete at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.

Bowling is not often thought of as a team sport, but the Special Olympics beg to differ.



Unified bowling pairs Special Olympics athletes with members of their community to form a team. And one Sioux City team with Iowa state championship experience is hoping to score an even bigger strike.

Lace up your shoes, and grab your bowling ball. Because the Sioux City West unified bowling team is ready to roll.

"That's all this is just out having fun," said unified bowler Ron Schmidt

And they're about to take their act way outside of Iowa.

"I want to win the entire thing," said unified bowler J.J. Reeg-Beckner.

The team of Reeg-Beckner, Estrella Tejeda, Schmidt and Ann Newton has been selected to compete at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, as the unified bowlers for Team Iowa.

"I've been a coach for over 35 years, and this is the first time I've ever had a team advance to that level," said coach Dee Sturgeon. "We're really excited here in Sioux City."

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and the kids have worked hard to achieve this goal," said Schmidt. "They're really proud and really happy to go."

To get ready for their trip to Seattle, it's now about practice.

"I vision it first to see what to do first," said Tejeda. "And then I finally bowl, take the ball and just throw it down."

Any they have varying results, from strikes to gutter balls. But they've been bowling together for many years, and they say the game is much bigger than one ball and 10 pins.

"Having that honor to go clear out to Seattle and represent Iowa, that is like a once-in-a-lifetime chance for anybody," said Schmidt.

"I'm not going with strangers," said Reeg-Beckner. "I'm going with my uncle and my aunt. They're not related to me at all, but it's kind of like going out there with family."

Coach Dee Sturgeon's pilot friend is going to take the Special Olympics athletes up in the air to get them some flying experience before they head out to Seattle.



The Special Olympics USA Games are from July 1-6, 2018.