Cool and cloudy weekend carries into Monday

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Our fall preview continues on as highs were well below average yet again.

We were warmer than yesterday as highs pushed into the 70s area wide and it was a little more humid as well.

Clouds have been with us for much of the weekend and they will be sticking around as we go through the night and into our Monday as well.

We'll have a chance for some isolated showers tonight and a small chance to get a few showers again Monday.

Our highs will be warmer through the week but still below average as we hang near 80 degrees.

A little more sunshine will be in our skies Tuesday but by Tuesday night we'll have rain chances return.

Though not a great chance, Wednesday will see the best chance for thunderstorms during the week.

A few more small chances will be with us as we close out the work week.

