Sioux City City Council to vote on Cone Park bid

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City City Council will decide whether or not to accept a bid for the city's Cone Park Project Monday night. 

City council is advised by the city's Parks and Recreation division to accept the 534-thousand dollar bid from Christiansen Co., LLC in Pender, NE.

The bid comes in nearly $22,000  below the city engineer's estimate.

Construction is for a 54,000 sq. ft. splash pad and ice rink at the park alongside Highway 20 next to Stadium Dr.

If the bid is accepted, work on the project is set to be complete by December 20. 

