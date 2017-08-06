Explorers finish homestand with comeback win over Wichita

LeVon Washington went 2-for-4 with a home run, Tyler Ogle added the game-winning, two-run home run and the Explorers beat Wichita on Sunday, 6-4.

The game couldn't have started worse for Sioux City. The Wingnuts loaded the bases, and Matt Chavez cranked a grand slam off X's starter Justin Vernia, who was making his first start with the club.

Vernia shook off the early jitters, and didn't allow another run in six innings of work.

Meanwhile, the Explorer offense showed up. Washington hit a solo homer in the second inning, and Michael Lang hit an RBI triple in the third inning. Lang was thrown out at home after trying for the inside the park home run.

In the fourth inning, Sioux City (36-37) kept adding. Jonathan Gonzalez pulled one down the left field line for an RBI double to make it 4-3.

The X's completed the comeback in the fifth inning. Lang got on base after an error by Wichita, scoring Tony Campana and tying the game at four. Then, Ogle stepped up and launched a two-run bomb to give Sioux City its first lead, and provide the final score.

Campana was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Eudor Garcia also had two hits.

Wichita starter Tim Brown gave up six runs over five innings, but only two of those runs were earned. Tyler Sullivan was 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored for the Wingnuts (44-28).

The Explorers embark on a seven-game road trip starting Monday. First up is the start of a three-game series with Cleburne, at 7:05 p.m. on Monday.