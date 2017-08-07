Severe weather strikes Midwest - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Severe weather strikes Midwest

(CNN) -

Clean-up efforts continue in the Midwest after severe storms struck this weekend.

That includes an EF-2 tornado that hit Tulsa, Oklahoma early Sunday morning.

"We've lost pretty much the majority of a 24,000-foot building roof, and inside is just completely soaked, lot of inventory, a lot of sampling material are just completely destroyed," said Michael Gutterman, business owner.

The twister also tore through neighborhoods -- uprooting power lines and trees.

"I heard this major clap of thunder," said Rick Cole, tornado victim. 

And the next thing Rick Cole knew a branch smashed through this roof and water started to gush into his house.

"It's a little hard," said Rick Cole, tornado victim. 

The storm also gave an early morning wake-up call for people staying at this hotel right off I-44.

"It was just loud and just kind of shook the whole building. I think when I woke up I was just screaming."

Dozens of people were injured, while thousands were without power for a time.

Rough weather also hit neighboring Kansas and Missouri as parts of those states fell victim to flood waters.

"As soon as the water started coming into the car I panicked and jumped out of the car and started running as fast as I could towards not water." said Jessica Loya, Kansas City resident

This was the third time within the past two weeks the Kansas City area has had a significant flooding.

Forecasters say more storms may return to Missouri later this week, but they're not expected to be severe.

