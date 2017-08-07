Citations down, drunken driving arrests up at Sturgis rally - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Citations down, drunken driving arrests up at Sturgis rally

Posted:
STURGIS, S.D. (AP) -

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the number of crimes, crashes and citations at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is down from last year so far -- with one exception.

There are more drunken driving arrests. The Argus Leader says 28 drivers were arrested for driving drunk, five more than last year. Authorities say misdemeanor and felony drug arrests are down. Officers have issued 526 warnings so far, down from 733 last year.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began its 10-day run Friday in the Black Hills.

State transportation officials expect up to 600,000 bikers to attend.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.