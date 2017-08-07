Free admission pass for all fourth graders and their families to national parks and other federal lands

All fourth graders and their families are granted free admission to national parks and other federal lands for a full year with a fourth grade pass.

As the new school year gets underway for students across the country, there's something parents of fourth graders should be reminded of.

All fourth graders and their families are granted free admission to national parks and other federal lands for a full year with a fourth grade pass.

The pass is valid for the duration of the fourth grade school year through the following summer beginning in September and ending in August.

To get your pass, just visit the Every Kid in a Park website or click here.