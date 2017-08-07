Surviving back to school shopping - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Surviving back to school shopping

A new RetailMeNot.Com survey finds nine out of ten parents are stressed out about the start of the new school year.

"They're stressed out about how many things they have to buy, that back to school list is getting longer and longer," says RetailMeNot's Sara Skirboll.  "What that means for parents is that you don't necessarily have to do all your back to school shopping in one weekend."

Another back to school survey by Deloitte found three out of four parents will at least start their shopping online, which Skirboll says is also less stressful.

"They're doing a lot of searching for what they need in terms of apparel and even technology on the internet this year," she notes.

Waiting until after school has started to finish shopping is another good idea, and if your child needs musical or sports equipment, think renting instead of buying.  

