Sioux City armed robbery suspect pleads not guilty

A Sioux City man police say was involved in two armed robberies in Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

33-year-old Caleb Babb is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree robbery in connection with the hold-up of the Advance Auto Parts Store on Gordon Drive in March, and the robbery of the Auto Zone store on Hamilton Boulevard on July 17.

He entered his written plea late last week.

Babb also has an arrest warrant out of Mitchell, South Dakota for a similar armed robbery.

His next court date is set for Friday.

