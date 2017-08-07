Sioux City armed robbery suspect pleads not guilty - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City armed robbery suspect pleads not guilty

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man police say was involved in two armed robberies in Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to his charges. 

33-year-old Caleb Babb is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree robbery in connection with the hold-up of the Advance Auto Parts Store on Gordon Drive in March, and the robbery of the Auto Zone store on Hamilton Boulevard on July 17.

He entered his written plea late last week.

Babb also has an arrest warrant out of Mitchell, South Dakota for a similar armed robbery.

His next court date is set for Friday.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.