Rainfall exits, cooler temperatures continue

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Temperatures continue to stay below average as we kick-start the workweek across the region. Highs once again look to rise into the upper 70s with some of us only getting into the lower 70s north and east. The clouds will be with us as well as a little piece of energy drifts through sparking up a few isolated thundershowers. This looks to move out later on today leaving behind partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows look to dip back into the mid 50s so make sure you grab a light jacket tomorrow morning. A little more sunshine peeks out for our Tuesday as our next system begins to move towards the area. This looks to give us a possible thunderstorm or two Tuesday night but the bulk of the moisture arrives Wednesday.

A couple of strong storms are possible Wednesday as the front gets closer to Siouxland so continue to monitor our latest. This frontal boundary then looks to stall to our west and continues to give us a chance of rain heading through the week. Right now, it looks like the day to keep the umbrella with you are Friday and Saturday as we'll have showers possible throughout both days. Highs look to remain in the upper 70s and low 80s through the week, into next, keeping our below average streak alive.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

