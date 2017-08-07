Quick burst of rainfall moves through Siouxland early Monday

A weak impulse of energy sparked up some rain showers across Siouxland Monday morning with some of us picking up a quick little burst of rainfall. Totals were rather spotty as was the rain but in Sioux City, the highest amount was recorded at that airport with 0.25" recorded. KTIV picked up just a little less, ringing in at 0.12". Some other locations that saw rain early Monday are Spencer, Sheldon, Cherokee, as well as Carroll. More rain chances are with us throughout the next 7-Days so continue to stay tuned for the latest.